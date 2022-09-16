By Matthew Roscoe • 16 September 2022 • 11:27
BREAKING: Germany reintroduce mandatory Covid rules for autumn and winter. Image: kovop58/Shutterstock.com
New Covid rules were passed in Berlin Germany on Friday, September 15, based on a proposal by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP). It is likely to come into force on October 1.
Now the country is “well prepared”, said Lauterbach.
The rules:
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) said that if the infection situation worsens, the federal states can impose further requirements by means of a state parliament resolution: Mandatory masks also at outdoor events if distances of 1.50 metres are not possible; upper visitor limits for indoor events; hygiene concepts for businesses and other facilities.
According to the health minister, a new nationwide vaccination campaign is planned and information is to be provided about the vaccines adapted to new virus variants.
“Medicines are to be used more intensively for people infected with Covid 19 and there should also be better, daily updated data on clinic occupancy.
“Homes must appoint representatives who take care of vaccinations, hygiene and therapies for patients with the drug Paxlovid, for example,” he said.
