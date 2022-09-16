By Matthew Roscoe • 16 September 2022 • 11:27

BREAKING: Germany reintroduce mandatory Covid rules for autumn and winter. Image: kovop58/Shutterstock.com

ON Friday, September 15, Germany reintroduced mandatory Covid rules once again and they look to ‘stop the spread’ in autumn and winter.

New Covid rules were passed in Berlin Germany on Friday, September 15, based on a proposal by Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP). It is likely to come into force on October 1.

Now the country is “well prepared”, said Lauterbach.

The rules:

FFP2 masks will be mandatory in clinics, nursing homes and doctors’ offices.

Masks will also continue to be compulsory on long-distance trains, although a simple surgical mask will suffice for children between the ages of six and 13.

In aeroplanes, masks are no longer compulsory.

In nursing homes and clinics, a negative test must be presented before entry.

Some restrictions will apply on short-distance trains and buses as well as in indoor areas such as shops, restaurants and function rooms.

Those who show a negative test are to be exempt from such a requirement in restaurants and at events.

At schools and day-care centres, tests are to be made compulsory.

A mask requirement is possible from grade five.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) said that if the infection situation worsens, the federal states can impose further requirements by means of a state parliament resolution: Mandatory masks also at outdoor events if distances of 1.50 metres are not possible; upper visitor limits for indoor events; hygiene concepts for businesses and other facilities.

According to the health minister, a new nationwide vaccination campaign is planned and information is to be provided about the vaccines adapted to new virus variants.

“Medicines are to be used more intensively for people infected with Covid 19 and there should also be better, daily updated data on clinic occupancy.

“Homes must appoint representatives who take care of vaccinations, hygiene and therapies for patients with the drug Paxlovid, for example,” he said.