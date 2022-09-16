By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 8:46

Huge day for Ukraine with 28 Russian vehicles destroyed in latest combat losses update Credit: ID1974/Shutterstock.com

On Friday, September 16, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces were shared on Twitter:

⚡ The General Staff of the Armed Forces posted a summary of the combat losses of the Russian troops as of 16 September. About 54,050 Russian soldiers were eliminated. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/91Qp4HjrWV — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 16, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 54,050 after another 200 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed six more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 2199 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of one Russian helicopter, seven artillery systems and eight Armoured Personnel Vehicles.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia continues to focus its efforts on disrupting the active actions of Ukraine troops in certain directions, maintaining the temporarily captured territories and attempts to completely occupy the Donetsk oblast.

Russia launched 11 missile strikes, 15 air strikes and fired 96 MLRS strikes at objects on the territory of Ukraine.

During the past 24 hours, in order to support the actions of the land groupings, the Air Force of Ukraine Defence Forces carried out 18 strikes on the places of concentration of the enemy’s manpower and equipment.

It was confirmed that 13 strongholds, areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, and five positions of air defence complexes were hit. Russian losses are being clarified.

Air defence units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two UAVs of the Russian forces in different directions.

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, on Thursday, September 15.

