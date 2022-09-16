IAEA board passes resolution demanding Russia ends occupation of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

By Chris King • 16 September 2022 • 3:11

Image of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Credit: Enerhoatom/Telegram

A resolution passed by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will demand Russia ends its occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine.

A resolution was passed this Thursday, September 15, by the 35-nation Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), demanding that Russia ends its occupation of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Of the 35 nations, Russia and China voted against the move, while Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, Burundi, Vietnam, India, and Pakistan abstained.

Located near the city of Enerhodar, the facility is at the centre of concern over a possible nuclear disaster unless it is returned to the safe hands of the Ukrainian technicians who originally ran it. Due to the size of the plant – which is Europe’s largest of its kind – a disaster could be many times greater than the one at Chernobyl in 1986.

As reported by the Kyiv Independent, according to Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council: “The IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia failed to bring desired results. Nothing changed with the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant after the IAEA visited it in early September”.

“An important IAEA resolution was passed today – a resolution demanding that Russia cease all actions against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant both at the plant itself and at any other nuclear facility in Ukraine”, said Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the resolution was passed.

He added: “I believe that it is vital not to reduce the pressure on the occupiers on the demilitarisation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, to strengthen the defence support for Ukraine, including anti-aircraft systems, and to recognise Russia as a state sponsoring terrorism”.

