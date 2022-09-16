Idiliq Foundation Gala presentation in the Safari restaurant at Wyndham Costa del Sol

By Chris King • 16 September 2022 • 18:37

Image from the Idiliq Foundation Gala presentation.

The Idiliq Foundation held its Gala presentation in the Safari restaurant at Wyndham Costa del Sol.

As announced today, Friday, September 16, the Idiliq Foundation held its Gala presentation yesterday, Thursday, September 15, at the Safari Restaurant located at Wyndham Costa del Sol.

Around 250 people gathered at the resort to enjoy a memorable evening with Idiliq Developments as the main sponsor and where attendees were able to enjoy food and cocktails served by the Mediterraneo Restaurant & Cocktail Bar.

Associations from all over the province, authorities, media, sponsors, collaborators, partners, company representatives, ambassadors, volunteers, as well as business representatives from Malaga and Andalucia were part of this special event.

The founder of the Mijas-based organisation, Roy Peires, emphasised the Foundation’s commitment to society in general: “We have always felt a social obligation to our environment, both in Malaga and in Tenerife. Our social work has not stopped, and therefore, we have been involved in countless projects”.

“Among which, to name a few, this includes Cudeca, Red Cross, Spanish Association Against Cancer and the construction of the Centre F. Cruz Centro Dias – ADIMI, an initiative of which I am especially proud”, he added.

This work is carried out through donations and contributions from Idiliq Group’s partners, clients, and employees.

Juan Miguel Marcos, President of the Idiliq Foundation, expressed his gratitude to the ambassadors and volunteers: “thank you for everything that you bring to this great project, and for the excellent service that you offer so effectively and generously every day to those who need it most. I can only say that it is a privilege to be part of this great family”.

The event was also attended by Dimitris Manikis, President of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts EMEA, who said he was delighted to be working with the Idiliq Group and: “to be part of their journey of transformation and a key player in the Costa del Sol’s leisure and real estate market. A market that generates employment, revenue, and so many direct and indirect benefits for the local community”.

This celebration Gala was a special occasion to acknowledge the support of all those present and to confirm the Foundation’s commitment to the public.

A special thanks to the sponsors and collaborators of the event was given by the Idiliq Foundation. These included: Cremades & Calvo-Sotelo Abogados, Fizz Benefits, Sagesa, Sixtar, Victoria, ACT, Abogados y Economistas Sanchez Valle, Autos Lido, Delta, Galera, Estrella del Sol, Fontia, Franjus, Galpe, Frutas Salvador Gonzalez, Konica Minolta, Les Roches, Familia Martinez Zabala, Mastel, Pinturas Mundodeco, Comercial de Hostelería Riveiro Parra, Román y Martos, Vematel, Vithas, La Opinion de Malaga, Sur in English, Mijas Comunicacion, ViviMarbella, Euro Weekly News, Aehcos, PR Graphics, Bodega Malvajio, and Alba Hosteleria.

___________________________________________________________

