By Matthew Roscoe • 16 September 2022 • 14:28

WATCH: King Charles III visits Wales and speaks Welsh in the Senedd. Image: Grant Tucker/Twitter

King Charles III is currently in Wales meeting and greeting well-wishers ahead of multiple planned visits.

Cardiff City Council posted pictures on social media of the people waiting to meet the former Prince of Wales and new King, Charles III after he landed in Cardiff just before 11.15 am with the Queen Consort.

Charles spent more than 53 years as Prince of Wales and he even spoke Welsh in The Senedd, officially known as the Welsh Parliament in English and Senedd Cymru in Welsh.

“Lots of people have turned out in Cardiff Bay this lunchtime for a chance to see HM Charles III on his 1st visit to Wales as the new King.”

👑👑👑 Lots of people have turned out in Cardiff Bay this lunchtime for a chance to see HM Charles III on his 1st visit to Wales as the new King. pic.twitter.com/7gqIXVgEnn — Cardiff Council (@cardiffcouncil) September 16, 2022

Simon Perry from People Magazine posted a video of King Charles and Queen Camilla waving to the crowd after a walkabout in Llandaff.

With a wave to the crowd King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive @senedd a little late after a walkabout in Llandaff. #wales #kingcharles 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/kIuyPcs4Wf — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 16, 2022

King Charles III spoke Welsh during his visit, which sparked mixed reactions online.

One person wrote: “Fair play to Charles giving #welsh a go. Not an easy language. #KingCharles #wales #thequeen”

However, James Whale wrote: “As somebody whose mother was Welsh and Bourne in the valleys and never spoke Welsh most Welsh people I just wish King Charles didn’t feel the necessity to try and do it most people in Wales don’t speak Welsh and it’s an embarrassment to C.”

As somebody whose mother was Welsh and Bourne in the valleys and never spoke Welsh most Welsh people I just wish King Charles didn’t feel the necessity to try and do it most people in Wales don’t speak Welsh and it’s an embarrassment to C — James Whale (@THEJamesWhale) September 16, 2022

While Grant Tucker said: “I must admit I find King Charles speaking at length in Welsh, paying tribute to my country and his late mother, both impressive and moving. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿”

I must admit I find King Charles speaking at length in Welsh, paying tribute to my country and his late mother, both impressive and moving. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/1SG4dmMowt — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) September 16, 2022

“Awwww King Charles speaking Welsh well trying 😁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 👏🏼 #KingCharles #Cardiff #senedd.”

Another said: “That was a struggle for Charles speaking Welsh …after all these years!”

That was a struggle for Charles speaking Welsh …after all these years! — Milena ZP👩🏻‍🦽🇮🇹🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MilenaZP_) September 16, 2022

“Hats off to Charles for speaking Welsh! It’s interesting that Scotland who wishes to be independent has never embraced its language quite as the Welsh have.”

Hats off to Charles for speaking Welsh! It's interesting that Scotland who wishes to be independent has never embraced its language quite as the Welsh have. — Jane (@JaneWilliams_0) September 16, 2022

King Charles visited Llandaff Cathedral.

The Royal Family tweeted some pictures.

“A Service of Prayer and Reflection for the life of The Queen at Llandaff Cathedral, Cardiff.”

A Service of Prayer and Reflection for the life of The Queen at Llandaff Cathedral, Cardiff. pic.twitter.com/SQWHs927pC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 16, 2022