By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 10:31

Missile strike on administration building in Russian-occupied Kherson Ukraine Credit: Twitter @TpyxaNews

Reports of a missile strike on an administration building in Russian-occupied Kherson Ukraine flooded social media on Friday, September 16.

Video footage of the missile strike on administration building in Russian-occupied Kherson Ukraine was shared on Twitter:

“Missile attack reported in Kherson centre. The local administration building is hit.”

Missile attack reported in Kherson centre. The local administration building is hit pic.twitter.com/7EdD3JO51A — NOËL 🇺🇦 (@Noel_dotsol) September 16, 2022

“More footage from Kherson”

“Arrivals in Kherson”

“The consequences of the strike on the building of the Court of Appeal in Kherson”

The consequences of the strike on the building of the Court of Appeal in Kherson pic.twitter.com/AhRUm3K3gK — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 16, 2022

Russian media RIA Novosti said that at least 5 rockets fell near the building of the administration.

The news follows reports that the deputy head of the Kherson regional administration, Kyrylo Stremousov, said that Ukraine’s Armed Forces will not be able to enter Russian-controlled Kinburn Spit – a spit in Ochakiv Raion of Mykolaiv Oblast at the Black Sea in Ukraine.

Stremousov warned Ukraine on Thursday, September 15, that “the entire perimeter of the Kinburn Spit is watched and controlled and there is no chance of Ukrainian Armed Forces breaking through.” Stremousov also denied reports that Ukrainian troops had entered Kherson Region.

“There was an attempt to land exclusively on the Kinburn Spit, but everything was repulsed, the Nazis have no chance to enter Kherson Region,” he said.

According to him, the Ukrainian landing force most likely landed from the direction of Ochakov.

“There are points there, military bases that remain from Soviet times. But everything is controlled, the entire perimeter is watched. The Nazis have no chance of entering from the sea at all,” Stremousov said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram