By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 14:25

MMA fighter Jeff Monson to open schools in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic Credit: Sergey Bezgodov/Shutterstock.com

Jeff Monson, an American-Russian MMA fighter is planning to open schools in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic, a breakaway state located in Donetsk, Ukraine, as reported on Friday, September 16.

The news of MMA fighter Jeff Monson’s plans to open schools in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic was shared by Russian-state news agency TASS on Twitter:

“MMA fighter Jeff Monson plans to open sports schools in the DPR and to introduce his sports programmes in general schools in the DPR.”

“Monson has also held master classes for schoolchildren in Donetsk.”

Боец ММА Джефф Монсон планирует открыть спортивные школы в ДНР, а также внедрять в общеобразовательных школах ДНР свои спортивные программы. Монсон также провел в Донецке мастер-классы для школьников. Видео: Владимир Гердо/ТАСС pic.twitter.com/BzYFg428Mi — ТАСС (@tass_agency) September 16, 2022

Further videos were shared on Twitter:

“Russian-American actor and athlete Jeff Monson told RIA Novosti that he receives death threats from Ukrainian supporters of the Kyiv authorities for his attempts to talk about what is happening in the Donbass.”

Russian-American actor and athlete Jeff Monson told RIA Novosti that he receives death threats from Ukrainian supporters of the Kyiv authorities for his attempts to talk about what is happening in the Donbass pic.twitter.com/XsUwsdEewb — Sprinter's shadow (@Sprintershadoo) September 16, 2022

Fifty-one-year-old Jeffrey William Monson, has been a professional competitor since 1997, competing in the UFC, DREAM, PRIDE, Strikeforce, World Victory Road and more.

Although born in Minnesota, USA, President Vladimir Putin granted Monosn Russian citizenship in 2018, after he claimed he felt “Russian in spirit.”

He was also appointed as a special representative for international cooperation by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation’s Sport Club in 2016.

The news follows reports that Steven Seagal was spotted in a picture alongside the Head of the Donestk People’s Republic (DPR) in Russian-occupied Ukraine while making a documentary on the Donbass war, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

The head of the pro-Russian DPR, a Ukrainian breakaway state, reported Steven Seagal’s visit on his official Telegram stating:

“Steven Seagal is making a documentary about the war in Donbass.”

“Today he spoke to prisoners of war in the Yelenivka pre-trial detention centre. Some of the fighters there were recently killed as a result of a targeted missile attack by Ukrainian armed formations.”

“During the meeting Stephen pointed out that 98% of those who tell the media about the conflict have never been here. Therefore, the world does not know the truth. He wants to change the view of this war.”

“The task is not an easy one. I wish him success and thank him for coming to the Republic at this very insecure time.”

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.