BREAKING: Multiple banks reportedly stormed in Lebanon with hostages taken

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 September 2022 • 11:39
Reports from Lebanon on Friday, September 16, suggest that multiple banks have been broken into and hostages have been taken.
“During the last 72 hours four depositors stormed #banks to retrieve their funds, the latest of which was #AbedSoubra in #TariqElJdideh’s #BLOMBank. Security forces have surrounded the bank, although he does not yet appear to be armed,” one person wrote on Twitter.
“[Update] #AbedSoubra says he is not leaving the #bank before receiving his full deposit. The bank’s management has not been responsive so far.”
“[Update] Depositor #AbedSoubra from #BLOMBank: I have a gun around my waist, which I always carry, and I haven’t taken it out even though the bank brought in armed men.”
— Megaphone (@megaphone_news) September 16, 2022
Another person wrote: “Bank Byblos ALGhazieh Hostage Situation Now.”
While another person said: “🚨 Urgent/ An armed citizen storms the Lebanon and Gulf Bank in Ramlet Al-Baida, demanding to get his deposit.”
Video footage reportedly shows the event.
“Breaks into BLOM BANK in Beirut – Tariq Jdeideh, and demands a large amount of its deposit
