BREAKING: Multiple banks reportedly stormed in Lebanon with hostages taken

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 September 2022 • 11:39

UNCONFIRMED reports on Friday, September 16, suggest that multiple banks have been stormed and hostages have been taken in Lebanon.

Reports from Lebanon on Friday, September 16, suggest that multiple banks have been broken into and hostages have been taken.

“During the last 72 hours four depositors stormed #banks to retrieve their funds, the latest of which was #AbedSoubra in #TariqElJdideh’s #BLOMBank. Security forces have surrounded the bank, although he does not yet appear to be armed,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“[Update] #AbedSoubra says he is not leaving the #bank before receiving his full deposit. The bank’s management has not been responsive so far.”

“[Update] Depositor #AbedSoubra from #BLOMBank: I have a gun around my waist, which I always carry, and I haven’t taken it out even though the bank brought in armed men.”

[Happening now] During the last 72 hours four depositors stormed #banks to retrieve their funds, the latest of which was #AbedSoubra in #TariqElJdideh’s #BLOMBank. Security forces have surrounded the bank, although he does not yet appear to be armed. — Megaphone (@megaphone_news) September 16, 2022

Another person wrote: “Bank Byblos ALGhazieh Hostage Situation Now.”

GOOD MORNING LEBANON

Bank Byblos ALGhazieh Hostage Situation Now#Lebanon pic.twitter.com/ZfcVNromjm — ₿ ܡܐܪܝܘ🇱🇧🇬🇧🇦🇪 (@MarioLeb79) September 16, 2022

While another person said: “🚨 Urgent/ An armed citizen storms the Lebanon and Gulf Bank in Ramlet Al-Baida, demanding to get his deposit.”

🚨عاجل/ مواطن مسلح يقتحم بنك لبنان والخليج في الرملة البيضاء مطالبا بالحصول على وديعته — موقع Now Lebanon 🇱🇧 (@NowLebanon3) September 16, 2022

Video footage reportedly shows the event.

“Breaks into BLOM BANK in Beirut – Tariq Jdeideh, and demands a large amount of its deposit

فيديو ٢/٢ 🔴 #عبد_صوبرا يقتحم بنك لبنان و المهجر في بيروت – طريق الجديدة، ويطالب بمبلغ كبير من وديعته pic.twitter.com/v15ATEZB0B — Lebanon (@lebanon009613) September 16, 2022