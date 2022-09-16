HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
BREAKING: Multiple banks reportedly stormed in Lebanon with hostages taken

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 September 2022 • 11:39

UNCONFIRMED reports on Friday, September 16, suggest that multiple banks have been stormed and hostages have been taken in Lebanon.

Reports from Lebanon on Friday, September 16, suggest that multiple banks have been broken into and hostages have been taken.

“During the last 72 hours four depositors stormed #banks to retrieve their funds, the latest of which was #AbedSoubra in #TariqElJdideh’s #BLOMBank. Security forces have surrounded the bank, although he does not yet appear to be armed,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“[Update] #AbedSoubra says he is not leaving the #bank before receiving his full deposit. The bank’s management has not been responsive so far.”

“[Update] Depositor #AbedSoubra from #BLOMBank: I have a gun around my waist, which I always carry, and I haven’t taken it out even though the bank brought in armed men.”

Another person wrote: “Bank Byblos ALGhazieh Hostage Situation Now.”

While another person said: “🚨 Urgent/ An armed citizen storms the Lebanon and Gulf Bank in Ramlet Al-Baida, demanding to get his deposit.”

Video footage reportedly shows the event.

“Breaks into BLOM BANK in Beirut – Tariq Jdeideh, and demands a large amount of its deposit

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

