By Matthew Roscoe • 16 September 2022 • 16:06

Putin promises to do everything possible to 'end war as quickly as possible'. Image: Asatur Yesayants/Shutterstock.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised to do everything possible to end the war in Ukraine, according to reports coming out of Russia on Friday, September 16.

Putin promised to do ‘everything possible to end the war in Ukraine’ during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We will do everything to ensure that this all comes to an end as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, only the opposing side, the Ukrainian leadership has said it refuses to negotiate, has said it wants to achieve its goals militarily, as they say, on the battlefield,” Putin said at the meeting with Modi.

Putin stating that Ukraine is refusing to negotiate follows along the lines of a top Chinese war analyst who said the same thing.

Chinese war analyst Chen Haoyang told Russian state media outlet told RIA Novosti that “Ukraine at the moment refuses to negotiate directly with Russia, which has also led to this conflict, and now we do not see an endpoint.”

“And the achievement of such a point, I personally believe, is still a radical change in the situation on the battlefield,” he said on Thursday, September 15.

He added: “If the situation on the battlefield changes, it may happen that after the Russian army completes the second stage of the special military operation, it may proceed to the third stage.

“The outcome of the third phase is likely to determine the direction of the front in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which may eventually facilitate the start of negotiations, leading to an early end to this conflict.”

On Friday, September 16, Ukrainian missiles in Luhansk, Ukraine killed Luhansk People’s Republic Prosecutor-General Serhiy Horenko.

The death of Gorenko’s deputy Ekaterina Steglenko has also been reported. She was wounded after the blast and stayed alive for over an hour.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.