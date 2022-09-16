Resident of Malaga’s Coin arrested for allegedly threatening to kill social services employees

By Chris King • 16 September 2022 • 4:09

Image of Local Police officer. Credit: Policia Local

A 37-year-old man was arrested in the Malaga municipality of Coin for allegedly threatening to kill employees of the social services department in the town.

Local Police officers in the Malaga municipality of Coin have arrested a 37-year-old man for breaking into the Social Services offices of the Town Hall and threatening employees with a knife. He allegedly even threatened to kill some of them after apparently becoming agitated over losing custody of his daughter.

The incident occurred last Tuesday, September 13. According to sources of malagahoy.es, a worker from the social services department of ​​the Coin Council alerted the police to the fact that a man had entered the municipal offices carrying a large knife.

Upon the arrival of the Local Police officers, several workers reported that they had been ‘ threatened with death’ by an individual who claimed to have lost custody of his daughter, a girl under 16 years of age.

After identifying the suspect, the Local Police arrested the alleged perpetrator, who voluntarily handed over a cutter that he was carrying in his hand. One of the employees claimed to have been threatened with a “long knife, like from the jungle”.

As a result, the officers proceeded to search the suspect’s vehicle which he had parked outside the social services offices. In the boot of the car, they discovered a large-bladed type of machete, which was immediately confiscated.

The individual was subsequently arrested and transferred to the main barracks of Coin Guardia Civil. he has allegedly been charged with crimes of serious threats with a knife and serious disturbance of public order in municipal facilities.

