By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 8:32

Russia says refusal to invite Russian representatives to Queen's funeral is "deeply immoral" Credit: Alexey Struyskiy/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed indignation at the refusal of the organizers of the funeral ceremony for British Queen Elizabeth II to invite Russian representatives because of the aggression in Ukraine, as reported on Friday, September 16.

Commenting on the lack of Russia’s invitation to the Queen’s funeral Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated:

“We view this British attempt to use a national tragedy that has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world for geopolitical purposes to settle scores with our country on days of mourning as deeply immoral.”

“This is especially blasphemous before the memory of Elizabeth II, who is known to have served during World War II in the territorial defence of the British armed forces fighting the Nazis and their Ukrainian accomplices, S. Bandera and R. Shukhevich,” the Russian Foreign Ministry official said.

According to Whitehall sources on Tuesday, September 13, invites to the Queen’s funeral have not been sent to Russia, Belarus and Myanmar, while Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level.

PA media said on Twitter that their sources confirmed that representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar had not been invited to the Queen’s funeral on Monday, September 19.

Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level, as reported by PA.

#Breaking Invites to the Queen’s funeral have not been sent to Russia, Belarus and Myanmar, while Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level, Whitehall sources said pic.twitter.com/plfYPdd55Y — PA Media (@PA) September 13, 2022

