By Matthew Roscoe • 16 September 2022 • 13:41

BREAKING: Russian-appointed deputy head of Berdiansk Oleg Boyko assassinated. Image: Vladimir Rogov/Telegram

REPORTS coming out of Russia on Friday, September 16, suggested that Russian-appointed deputy head of Berdiansk (Ukraine) Oleg Boyko and his wife Lyudmila have been killed.

Russian-appointed deputy head of Berdiansk Oleg Boyko and his wife Lyudmila were killed near their garage in what appears to be an assassination, according to the chairman of the movement “We are with Russia”, Vladimir Rogov.

Oleg Boyko, Russian appointed deputy head of Berdiansk military-civil administration for housing and communal services, and his wife, Lyudmila Boyko, were killed.

“Law enforcement officers are asking citizens who have any information regarding the incident to promptly inform the police of the information they have,” Vladimir Rogov said.

One person on Twitter said: “In Berdyansk, the deputy head of the CAA for housing and communal services Oleg Boyko and his wife Lyudmila Boyko, who headed the city election commission for the referendum, were killed.”

In Berdyansk, the deputy head of the CAA for housing and communal services Oleg Boyko and his wife Lyudmila Boyko, who headed the city election commission for the referendum, were killed. 👋👋 pic.twitter.com/21n9cylFBL — NOËL 🇺🇦 (@Noel_dotsol) September 16, 2022

Another person wrote: “in temporarily occupied Berdyansk, the deputy “head of the CAA” of the city Oleg Boyko and his wife Lyudmila, who were preparing for the “referendum”, were killed. Just some kind of death day for collaborators.”

⚡️In temporarily occupied Berdyansk, the deputy "head of the CAA" of the city Oleg Boyko and his wife Lyudmila, who were preparing for the "referendum", were killed Just some kind of death day for collaborators. pic.twitter.com/3u2DiMv310 — DACHI-shows you *End of Russky mir (@DachiOf) September 16, 2022

The news comes after Luhansk People’s Republic Prosecutor-General Serhiy Horenko reportedly died in an explosion in Luhansk, Ukraine.

The death of Gorenko’s deputy Ekaterina Steglenko has also been reported. She was wounded after the blast and stayed alive for over an hour.

More to follow…

