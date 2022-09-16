UPDATE: Journalist Vladimir Pozner DENIES being hospitalised “I just drank a lot yesterday”

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 September 2022 • 12:48

French-born Russian-American journalist Vladimir Pozner reportedly hospitalised in Moscow. Image: Photo_Doc/Shutterstock.com

TV presenter Vladimir Pozner has denied rumours about his hospitalisation with a coronavirus infection and has called the information “lies”.

UPDATE 12.48 pm (September 16) – French-born Russian-American journalist Vladimir Pozner had reportedly been hospitalised in Moscow due to complications with Covid. His alleged health decline was reported by MASH.

“This is all an absolute lie, some kind of incomprehensible. Thank you for the excitement,” he said in an interview with TASS.

In a conversation with Gazeta.Ru, Posner quoted Twain and said that “the rumours about his death are somewhat premature.”

He added: “I’m fine, I’m not hospitalised. I don’t know where it came from, but in general, it’s nonsense. I feel great.

“I just drank a lot yesterday, and so, everything is in order.”

ORIGINAL 12.32 pm (September 16) – French-born Russian-American journalist Vladimir Pozner has reportedly been hospitalised in Moscow, according to early reports.

Vladimir Pozner was reportedly rushed to a Moscow clinic on Friday, September 16 after suffering Covid complications.

According to Russian media outlets, the journalist, who is best known in the West for his television appearances representing and explaining the views of the Soviet Union during the Cold War, had not been sick with coronavirus prior to this.

MASH reported that Pozner developed a severe cough, headache and general weakness on Thursday, September 15.

The temperature rose to 37.2 and when the symptoms worsened, he called an ambulance.

The news outlet said that his test showed a positive result so they decided to keep Pozner in the hospital.

However, the report from MASH has been denied by Vladimir Pozner himself.

