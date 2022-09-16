By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 9:26

Russian media blasted for falsely claiming offensive footage depicts The Queen

Russian state media has been criticised after falsely claiming that offensive footage depicts Queen Elizabeth II, as reported on Friday, September 16.

Footage shown by Russian media “allegedly” depicting the Queen was shared on Twitter:

“Even after her passing, Russian state media continues to malign Queen Elizabeth.”

“State TV host Olga Skabeeva falsely claimed that the offensive footage depicts the queen, when in fact it was filmed sometime between 1899 and 1900, decades before Queen Elizabeth was born.”

One user responded:

“Match TV” is a Russian federal TV channel about sports, but the sports theme is completely absent there! Dirty politics. In this program, they rejoice and mock at the death of Elizabeth 2. The Queen “died”, she “killed and tortured hundreds of citizens.”

"Match TV" is a Russian federal TV channel about sports, but the sports theme is completely absent there! Dirty politics. In this program, they rejoice and mock at the death of Elizabeth 2. The Queen "died", she "killed and tortured hundreds of citizens."https://t.co/x6DaOm6Xd3 — Марина🌍🌏🌎#StopWar (@xd8dkN23hmusTTX) September 16, 2022

Two further users debated:

“Meanwhile actual mass graves continually being discovered in Ukraine.”

“Biafra otoh, the famine engineered by british colonizers, happened well after she was crowned queen.”

“Instead of caring what russian media says, please listen to the many, many peoples colonised, over-exploited & genocided by the British Empire”

Biafra otoh, the famine engineered by british colonizers, happened well after she was crowned queen. Instead of caring what russian media says, please listen to the many, many peoples colonised, over-exploited & genocided by the British Empire.

>> — Veronika (dïhte) Indigenous ❤🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦#blm (@VHD_Feminist) September 16, 2022

Another two users wrote:

“The Queen would not address these lies. They are much too preposterous and don’t deserve to be recognized.”

“Probably true, but this is no contradiction. Putin liars cry a lot over claims of hypocrisy, but they are projecting. They prefer attacking the defenseless, regardless how absurd their lies.”

“Possibly Russia is even losing the war, because they lie to much to each other.”

The news comes at the same time Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed indignation at the refusal of the organizers of the funeral ceremony for British Queen Elizabeth II to invite Russian representatives because of the aggression in Ukraine, as reported on Friday, September 16.

