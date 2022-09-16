By Matthew Roscoe • 16 September 2022 • 13:56
SCO leaders sign Samarkand declaration as battles continue between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Image: @OGladyseva/Twitter
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders have signed the Samarkand declaration despite violence continuing between members Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as reported on Friday, September 16.
The SCO members are: Russia, India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Observer countries are Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia; partner countries are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey.
The document’s main provisions:
In total, the member countries signed some 40 documents, including a comprehensive plan for the implementation of the Treaty on Long-term Good Neighbourhood, Friendship and Cooperation.
Лидеры стран-участниц ШОС подписали Самаркандскую декларацию.
Основные тезисы:
📌Страны ШОС против вмешательства во внутренние дела государств под предлогом противодействия терроризму и экстремизму;👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/TWCNutiHjf
— Ольга Гладышева (@OGladyseva) September 16, 2022
The Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit was held on September 15-16 in Samarkand.
Earlier on Friday, September 16, the military of Tajikistan allegedly seized an administrative building in Kyrgyzstan.
Despite numerous reports of a seize fire and requests from SCO members, fighting appears to have continued.
