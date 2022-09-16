By Matthew Roscoe • 16 September 2022 • 19:07

SOAD's Serj Tankian comments on Ukrainian singer Max Barskih cancelling his show in Azerbaijan. Image: @max_barskih/Instagram

UKRAINIAN singer Max Barskih cancelled his upcoming show in Azerbaijan due to the country’s recent attack on Armenia and System of a Down’s (SOAD) frontman Serj Tankian has commented on the move.

Ukrainian singer Max Barskih, who won the Best Ukrainian Performer award at the MTV Europe Music 2010, has cancelled his upcoming show in Azerbaijan due to the “country’s aggression against another country [Armenia].

Max Barskih said: “We decided to cancel the concert in Azerbaijan. Any country that allows aggression against another country is not a place for my concerts.”

However, the company organising the singer’s concert in Azerbaijan said on social media that it had stopped selling tickets for the event before the singer’s publication.

Either way, legendary rock frontman Serj Tankian wrote to Max Barskih with the words: “Thank you.”

The news follows Armenia’s criticism of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) for its failure to deliver military assistance or weapons to the country following attacks from Azerbaijan.

On Friday, September 16, Armen Grigorian, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, said: “What was our expectation and what was our request to the CSTO?”

“To provide Armenia with military & military-political assistance to protect the sovereignty of Armenia and the withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Armenia.

“Our demand was just that. So far this was not fulfilled.”

Over 450 Armenian military personnel have been killed in the Azerbaijani attacks so far.

Nancy Pelosi, the US Speaker of the House, is due to travel to Armenia this coming weekend in a supposed show of support for Armenia.