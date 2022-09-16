By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 9:09

Son of Russia's Chechen leader to head all youth organisations in Chechnya Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua

Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s 16-year-old son has become the head of all youth organisations in Chechnya as reported on Friday, September 16.

Footage of Russia’s Chechen leader’s son officially becoming head of all youth organisations in Chechnya was shared on Twitter:

“Ramzan Kadyrov’s 16-year-old son will now head all children’s and youth organizations in Chechnya.”

“The Minister of Education of the Russian Federation has confirmed his candidacy.”

“Kadyrov’s eldest daughter, Aishat, is already the Minister of Culture of the Chechen Republic, and her sister, Hadijat, is the head of the Department of Pre-school Education.”

Kadyrov’s eldest daughter, Aishat, is already the Minister of Culture of the Chechen Republic, and her sister, Hadijat, is the head of the Department of Pre-school Education. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 16, 2022

Russia’s Chechen leader had previously complained about US sanctions on his family stating:

“In the States, they know very well that I have no assets or accounts in the West. But they persist in putting me on sanctions lists, and this time, for some reason, they included members of my family too.”

“This includes my daughter, who has just reached the age of majority. Why are you dragging your feet? Go ahead and include, Americans, all my children.”

“There are 14 of them, and the youngest, the twins Hasan and Hussein, are five years old each. Put them on your list, too. You didn’t bend on horses and grooms when you imposed sanctions on them because of their association with me.”

“Only a lack of morality and logic in the US leadership can explain the stubborn desire of the US Treasury to block something from me that does not exist in the first place.”

“Or a desire to make a nuisance of all those who oppose Western ideology and plans. ”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.