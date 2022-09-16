Spain’s new world No1 Carlos Alcaraz is fit and ready to face Canada in the Davis Cup

By Chris King • 16 September 2022 • 1:57
Image of Carlos Alcaraz.
Credit: [email protected]
The Spanish Davis Cup team will seek today, Friday, September 16, in La Fonteta in Valencia, to mathematically secure its classification for the Final Phase which will be played in Malaga. A huge plus in their favour is the appearance of the teenage sensation, Carlos Alcaraz, who will premiere his status as the world number No1.
Ya estamos aquí! 🙋🏻♂️ https://t.co/DuQhn8Kj24
— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 13, 2022
Ya estamos aquí! 🙋🏻♂️ https://t.co/DuQhn8Kj24
— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) September 13, 2022
Alcaraz is fresh from his recent victory in the men’s singles at the US Open. The young star came through some long matches before claiming the crown in New York and there were questions about his recovery in time to face Canada.
He has reportedly shown no signs of tiredness in his recent training sessions. As a result, Sergi Bruguera will surely select the youngster from Murcia to face Canada, seconded by Roberto Bautista.
If there are no surprises in the North American team’s lineup, Alcaraz would most likely face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the main duel of the day. Bautista would probably face Vasek Pospisil in the first match of the day.
Marcel Granollers and Pedro Martinez will be expected to complete the team in the doubles. Spain is on course to qualify for the finals in Malaga after the resounding 3-0 victory against Serbia. As two teams go forward from group B, barring a shock result, Spain should be in with a huge chance of reaching the finals.
A victory against the Canadians would leave the Spaniards settled and would turn the confrontation against South Korea on Sunday, September 18 into a mere formality.
Increíble.Grande, @carlosalcaraz.Estrenará el Número 1 en la Copa Davis de València. Te esperamos. pic.twitter.com/J20zuAbYVl
— Ximo Puig (@ximopuig) September 11, 2022
Increíble.Grande, @carlosalcaraz.Estrenará el Número 1 en la Copa Davis de València. Te esperamos. pic.twitter.com/J20zuAbYVl
— Ximo Puig (@ximopuig) September 11, 2022
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.