Spanish visas: The types of visas for Spain and how much they cost

Are you thinking of moving to sunny Spain but you’re confused about how much your visa will cost? Following Brexit, moving to Spain has been made increasingly difficult for British citizens, with many people being confused about the right type of documents they will need and which visa to apply for. That’s why the Euro Weekly News has put together this guide on the different types of visas you can apply for and how much they will cost per person.

Applying for a visa can be a stressful and time-consuming task, particularly after the Withdrawal Agreement, with so many documents to prepare, lots of appointments and various requirements. Third-country nationals, which British citizens now are, require a national visa when they are going to stay in Spain for more than 90 days (in any 180-day period) for the purposes of work, study or establishing their residence.

There are various types of Spanish visas based on the reason for visiting, nationality, and length of visit. Many nationalities can currently enter without a visa for periods of up to 90 days including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina, Brazil, and Japan. Here, we take a look at each type of visa and its cost.

Please note that it is advisable that you have at least one copy of each document with you for appointments.

Visas and residency if you were living in Spain before 1 January 2021

If you have been living in Spain legally since before 1 January 2021, you and your family members have rights under the Withdrawal Agreement. You must ensure you are correctly registered as a resident. Your children must also be registered with their own residency documents.

Types of visas in Spain

Short-term Spain visas (visado de corta duracion)

Known as the Schengen or C-type visa, for stays of up to 90 days for tourism or business travel in several countries. Some nationalities also require an airport transit visa for Spain (visado de transito aeroportuario). The visa typically costs €80 for adults and €40 for children between the ages of six and 12. However, the fees can vary depending on other factors, such as the purpose of the visit and your nationality.

Business Visa

A Schengen Business Visa is a special type of visa for travelling to the Schengen Area for business reasons. Much like the tourist visa, it allows visitors to spend up to 90 days (of any 180-day period) in the Schengen Zone. Applicants will need to go to an embassy or consulate of the country where they wish to conduct business to apply for the business visa.

Every business person from a country which does not have a visa facilitation agreement with the EU needs a Business Visa for the Schengen Area to conduct business in the zone. This includes meeting clients and attending business fairs, for example.

Cost: You will also need to pay the fee for a Spain business visa, which is €80. The nationals of several world countries pay a lower fee of €35.

Spain Work Visa

All qualifying people who wish to work in Spain must apply for this visa. Spain is a wonderful place to live and work, full of culture, history, gastronomy and beautiful beaches – the country is always in search of highly skilled professionals and has a list of shortage occupations.

If you’re travelling for business for up to 90 days in a 180-day period, you may be able to do some work-related tasks without needing a visa or work permit, such as attending business meetings. These are often covered by the Schengen visa waiver.

If you’re going for certain types of work you may need a visa, work permit or residence permit. Most non-EU/EEA citizens need a work permit and must have an employment contract before they can apply for one. UK citizens who want to live and work in Spain post-Brexit will also need residency and a work visa.

Cost: The cost of this visa varies from country to country and must be checked (usually €80 for UK citizens).

Spain Student Visa

This is a long-stay visa that allows you to stay in Spain for over three months and engage in education-related activities. These include if you will be taking or extending studies in an authorised teaching centre to obtain an official degree, carrying out research or training activities, participating in exchange programmes for students – public or private – performing non-work placements or carrying out volunteer services as a student.

Cost: The cost of this visa varies from country to country and must be checked (usually €80 for UK citizens).

Spain Au Pair Visa

You can apply for this visa if you will be working for a family in Spain, under certain conditions. Au pairs from the UK who will be staying less than 90 days in Spain can travel to Spain without a visa. However, it is necessary to have the correct documentation for the duration of the stay in Spain.

For stays of more than 90 days, British au pairs can apply for a student visa. To obtain the student visa, the au pair must enrol in a Spanish course before arriving in Spain (the host family must do this for him/her) and complete at least 20 hours of classes each week. The school where the au pair takes the course must be an accredited centre.

Cost: The cost of this visa varies from country to country and must be checked (usually €80 for UK citizens).

Spain Golden Visa

This is a residency by investment programme. You can move to Spain on this visa if you invest a certain amount in real estate. You qualify to apply for a golden visa if you have proof of having made one of the investment options, you are over the age of 18, you have valid health insurance in Spain, you have enough financial means to provide for yourself and any family members, you have a clear criminal history in any of the places you have resided, you are not on Spain’s list of undesirable people and you have not previously been rejected for a Schengen Visa.

If you qualify, there are lawyers and professionals who can assist and guide throughout the process of obtaining a Golden visa.

Cost: €70

Spain Entrepreneur Visa

This is a visa for entrepreneurs who wish to invest in Spain. An Entrepreneur Visa for Spain is a long-stay visa which enables its holder to live in Spain for more than three months and engage in paid activity. The visa is aimed at entrepreneurs, highly-skilled professionals, researchers and workers performing inter-company business operations.

The Spanish Entrepreneur Visa allows its holder to live and work in Spain in their field of expertise, favouring applicants in professions – or with start-up ideas – in line with the general interest of the Spanish economy.

Cost: Usually €80 for UK citizens

Non-Lucrative Residence Visa

Of course, not everyone who moves to Spain intends to work. If you wish to immigrate to Spain and you have sufficient income to support yourself and your family/dependants you can apply for a non-lucrative residence visa -as of 2021, this means that you can prove that you have at least €27,115 in your bank account plus €6,778 for each dependent. Note that it is illegal to carry out any work activities on this visa.

This visa is categorised as a long-stay visa and the application process is quite similar to other long-term Spain visas. Of course, if you are a citizen of an EU/EEA country this does not apply to you.

Cost: Usually €80 for UK citizens

Digital Nomad Visa

A digital nomad is someone who works online on projects or business ventures and is usually either an entrepreneur or freelancer who works on their laptops almost everywhere they go around the world.

A digital nomad is very much like a freelancer but not completely the same. A freelancer works for different companies based on set terms, however, digital nomads are constantly moving from one place to another looking for work opportunities.

