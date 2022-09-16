The ultimate guide to the 10 best vegan restaurants in Marbella

By Annie Dabb • 16 September 2022 • 14:26

Image - Gioia Plant-Based Cuisine

Much like Spain as a whole, Marbella is rich in intriguing cultural sights, stunning scenery, breathtakingly beautiful beaches and gorgeous gastronomy. However, if there’s one thing the Spanish are famous for when it comes to food, it’s their rich array of meats, such as Iberian ham (Jamon) or croquetas filled with meat or seafood, as well as less conventional dishes like snails (caracoles) and even octopus (pulpo). You’ll often find spaniards enjoying these delicacies as part of their tapas, a great snack whilst you’re enjoying a beer in the sun…unless you’re vegan that is!

As veganism becomes an increasingly popular dietary choice, Marbella has certainly stepped up to the plate, so you won’t just have to stick to patatas bravas (without the aioli) or padron peppers – although both are delicious! The Euro Weekly News has put together a list of the best vegan restaurants in Marbella so everyone can enjoy Spanish gastronomy without having to have that awkward revelation to the waiter that “mi hija es una vegana”, which might earn you a few odd looks in certain Spanish restaurants!

Gioia Plant-Based Cuisine

Following their belief in the strong power of natural, plant-based food in order to create balanced, nourishing and tasty dishes which benefit both the body and the mind, restaurant owners Carlo and Trishi offer a selection of both raw and cooked dishes, many of which are also gluten free! No deep-frying or microwaving here!

Opening Hours: 1pm-4pm and 8pm-10:30pm Tuesday to Saturday

Address: Avenida Bulevar Principe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, S/N, Residencial Casablanca, Local 1, Modulo 6, 29602, Marbella, Spain

Booking: +34 630 441 834

2. Super Be Juicery

With health on the mind, Super be Juicery was created by two young and passionate entrepreneurs who wanted to nourish the people of Marbella with fresh, nutritious vegan juices. As well as sipping away on their organic, cold-press juices, you can also choose from a selection o clean food to cleanse and fuel your body.

Opening Hours: 8:30am-5pm Monday to Saturday, 8:30am-2pm Sunday

Address: Marbella Real 10, Avenida Principe Alfonso de Hohenlohe, 29660, Marbella, Malaga

Booking: +34 660 017 293

3. The Farmacy

Not only is this one of the best vegan spots in Marbella, it’s also a yoga and pilates centre, so you can fuel your body and replenish your mind all in one go. This relaxed eatery offers detox juices and some of the best carrot cake in town… they even serve wine if you feel like a treat after all that yoga.

Opening Hours: 11am-5pm Monday to Saturday, closed on Monday

Address: C.C. el Capricho 11 Milla de Oro, 29602, Marbella, Spain

Booking: +34 952 77 14 11

4. Wabi Sabi

Although not a vegan restaurant, Wabi Sabi has so many great vegan options. It bases it’s restaurant philosophy on sustainability, nutritious flavours and product quality. Bringing consciously and lovingly prepared Hawaiian dishes to the table, your customer satisfaction will be as high as your morals after devouring some of the delicious food they have on offer.

Opening Hours: 12:30pm – 10:30pm Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Monday

Address: Avenida Antonio Belon 26, Local 10, 29602, Marbella

Booking: 951 47 26 83

5. Banus Burgers

Again, not another strictly vegan restaurant, but with a menu full of vegan and vegetarian options, Banus Burgers is the latest endeavour from restauranteur Howard Holland. Their vegan/veggie menu offers burgers made from vegan or ‘Beyond Meat’ patties with all the vegan friendly trimmings!

Opening Hours: 12pm-12am Tuesday to Sunday, closed on Monday

Address: Calle Mlle Ribera, Casa H, Local 48/49, (Puerto Jose Banus), Marbella, Spain, 29660

Booking: +34 952 36 85 29

6. Rachel’s Eco Love

As one of the most Instagrammable healthy restaurant spots in Marbella, Rachel’s Eco Love prides itself on being a “beautiful slice of paradise”. Here they prioritise health, beauty, care, love and effort, and it certainly shows in the stunning presentation and loving preparing of every dish, juice and coffee, served out of their quaint baby-blue van. Every dish is also made daily to ensure their freshness and nutritional value.

Opening Hours: 9am-10pm Monday to Sunday

Address: Inside Hotel Puente Romano Marbella, Bulevar Principe Alfonso von Hohenlohe, s/n, 29602, Marbella, Malaga, Spain

Booking: +34 952 865 617

7. Celicioso

Although it sells itself as a gluten-free bakery, this restaurant is so much more than that. Located in Puerto Romano (Like Rachel’s Eco Love), this restaurant offers an extensive menu with plenty of vegan options, such as vegan poke bowls, sandwiches and hamburgers as well as some raw vegan dishes.

Opening Hours: 9am-10pm Monday to Sunday

Address: Inside Hotel Puente Romano Marbella, Bulevar Principe Alfonso von Hohenlohe, s/n, 29602, Marbella, Malaga, Spain

Booking: +34 952 85 94 02

8. Hustle N’ Flow

This restaurant uses nutrient enriched superfood extracts to probiotics blended in their locally and consciously sourced, organic dishes to deliver visually captivating dishes in a fun, vibrant and welcoming environment. Every dish on their menu has a vegan and gluten free alternative so there’s something for everyone.

Opening Hours: 10am-4pm Monday to Thursday, 10am-4pm and 8pm-12am Friday, 10am-4pm Saturday, closed on Sunday

Address: Oasis Business Center, Office 11, N-340, km 176, 29600 Marbella, Malaga

Booking: +34 952 636 107

9. Organic Market & Food Marbella

Promoting organic-eating and a predominantly plant-based lifestyle, this restaurant serves high quality, tasty and nutritiously rich dishes. Their aim is to encourage people to live in a more consciously environmental way by providing convenient and healthy food because they understand that it’s not always easy amidst busy jobs and family life.

Opening Hours: 9am-6pm Monday to Sunday

Address: Boulevard Alfonso von Hohenlohe, Marbella, Spain

Booking: +34 667 61 43 84

10. Breathe

Having made sustainability a priority, amongst the delicious vegan options on offer at this restaurant are their gorgeous miso aubergine and Panang curry with coconut rice. Downstairs in the same building, you’ll find Ground, which does amazing coffee with a range of plant-based milks. Or if you fancy something a little stronger, upstairs there’s a roof-top cocktail bar. Thank us later!

Opening Hours: 6pm-2am Monday to Sunday

Address: Nueva Andalucía, C. los Lirios, 29660 Marbella

Booking: +34 952 036 494

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.