By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 7:26

UK accuses Putin's mercenary Wagner Group of recruiting Russian convicts for Ukraine war Credit: PRESSLAB/Shutterstock.com

The UK Ministry of Defence has accused Vladimir Putin’s mercenary Wagner Group of recruiting Russian convicts for the ongoing Ukraine war, as reported on Friday, September 16.

The UK MOD shared its claim that Putin’s Wagner Group has recruited Russian convicts for the Ukraine war on Twitter:

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 16 September 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/fKjElmBzVF 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/VVHTR6O1Z0 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 16, 2022

“Kremlin-linked Russian private military company Wagner Group has been conducting a campaign to recruit Russian convicts for service in Ukraine since at least July.”

“Prisoners have been offered commutation of their sentences as well as cash incentives.”

“This has been reinvigorated, with recently posted video highly likely showing Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin making a recruitment pitch to prisoners.”

“In the video, Prigozhin emphasises that he is only seeking ‘fighters for assault units’.”

“Separately, Russian military academies are shortening training courses and bringing cadets graduation dates forwards.”

“This is almost certainly socadets can be deployed to support the Ukraine operation. The impact of Russia’s manpower challenge has become increasingly severe.”

“The acceleration of officer cadets’ training, and Wagner’s demand for assault troops suggests that two of the most critical shortages within the military manning crisis are probably combat infantry and junior commanders.”

The reports follow claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being replaced by Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin as the face of the Russian “special military operation” in Ukraine according to the US Institute of War (ISW) on Thursday, September 15.

