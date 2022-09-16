Use of CSTO forces to resolve Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict will not be approved

By Chris King • 16 September 2022 • 19:09

Image of Suren Papikyan, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, and Colonel-General Anato. Credit: Facebook- Press Secretary of the RA Ministry of Defence.

The use of CSTO forces in resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is out of the question for now said Anatoly Sidorov, head of the CSTO delegation.

At a press briefing on Thursday, September 15, Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov, the Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff insisted that the use of CSTO forces in resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is out of the question for now.

Anatoly Sidorov recalled that the CSTO Collective Security Council made a statement on September 13 calling on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve the situation by political and diplomatic means.

“The use of military force, more so with the involvement of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, is out of the question. It was so on 13 September, yesterday, today and, I think, it will be so in the near future”, he stressed.

Both parties agreed on a ceasefire and have kept to this agreement so far pointed out the chief of the CSTO Joint Staff. “We hope that the processes will continue to be resolved peacefully, without the use of force”, Sidorov added, as reported by belta.by.

He also noted that in accordance with the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council, a CSTO mission is flying off to Armenia today, Friday, September 16, to analyse the situation on the ground.

A report from the MoD of Armenia today said that there was no change on the border between itself and Azerbaijan up until 9am.

No change in the situation on the #Armenia'n-#Azerbaijan'i border zone has been recorded as of 9 am of September 16. — MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) September 16, 2022

Sidorov’s words might not be exactly what the Armenian government was hoping to hear. The operative group of the CSTO arrived in the country’s capital of Yerevan on September 15, led by Sidorov. They were welcomed by Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan, who hoped they would be carrying out a monitoring mission.

Papikyan had voiced his hope that the necessary work would be carried out, with a detailed and accurate report being made to the CSTO Col-ve Sec Council about the situation in Armenia.

(3/3) Minister voiced hope that the group will carry out effective work& submit a detailed,accurate report on the operational sit-n to CSTO Col-ve Sec Council.

In the coming days,the operative group will carry out appropriate work at the ArmAF GS and in the combat operations area — MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) September 15, 2022

