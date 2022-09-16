By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 12:14
Vehicle transporting butane catches fire cutting off Spain's A-381 motorway in both directions
A vehicle has caught fire causing Spain=s A-381 motorway to be cut off as reported by Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic on Twitter:
“Cádiz The A-381 pk. 42, cut off in both directions, due to a vehicle loaded with butane cylinders on fire.
📢 ⚫️#Cádiz Cortada la A-381 pk. 42, en ambos sentidos, por vehículo cargado de bombonas de butano incendiado. pic.twitter.com/a0hm06QSSF
— Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) September 16, 2022
The A-381 motorway is a local motorway in Andalusia, Spain. It is 88 km long and runs from the AP-4 at Jerez de la Frontera to the A-7 motorway at Los Barrios, near Algeciras.
The news follows reports of a huge forest fire that was declared in the town of Mazueco, Burgos, Spain, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.
In addition, a woman has been arrested by the Guardia Civil for allegedly starting five forest fires in Verin, Galicia, Spain, as reported on Tuesday, September 13.
The official statement issued by the Guardia Civil on the arrest of the woman responsible for five forest fires in Spain read:
“The Guardia Civil, as part of Operation Ignis, has arrested a woman as the alleged perpetrator of five crimes of forest fire and seven crimes of damage in the region of Verin.”
“The fires occurred on the third and fourth of August and affected the towns of Verin, Rasela, Cabreiroa, Abedes and Sousas.”
