By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 14:54

WATCH: Bakers protest against rising electricity prices in Hannover Germany Credit: Twitter @Sprintershadoo

Video footage of bakers protesting the rising electricity prices in Hannover Germany, as prices across Europe soar due to the ongoing Ukraine crisis, were shared on social media on Friday, September 16.

Video footage of the bakers protesting against rising electricity prices in Hannover, Germany was shared on Twitter:

“Bakers in Hannover, Germany protest against rising electricity prices.”

“They are afraid of losing their business, so they demand help from the authorities.”

“Earlier, a similar protest took place in Leipzig, where several thousand participants opposed rising energy and food prices.”

Bakers in Hannover, Germany protest against rising electricity prices They are afraid of losing their business, so they demand help from the authorities. Earlier, a similar protest took place in Leipzig, where several thousand participants opposed rising energy and food prices. pic.twitter.com/n3YCWAnwxL — Sprinter's shadow (@Sprintershadoo) September 16, 2022

Another user posted the same footage with a differing political opinion:

“🇩🇪✊📈🔌Bakers in Hanover, Germany, protest against rising electricity prices.”

“They are afraid of losing their business, so they demand help from the authorities. Earlier, a similar protest took place in Leipzig,”

“👆👆👆 “But these are minor representatives of the population” as they like to say to justify Ukraine’s money laundering…”

“Soon the phrase “But these are minor representatives of the population” will not be able to be used,because winter is coming…”

👆👆👆 "But these are minor representatives of the population" as they like to say to justify Ukraine's money laundering… Soon the phrase "But these are minor representatives of the population" will not be able to be used,because winter is coming… — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) September 16, 2022

The news follows reports that Italian farmers reportedly gathered in Caserta to protest the forced slaughter of cattle and the energy price increase on Tuesday, September 13.

In addition, various videos circulating online of farmer protests in the Netherlands have shown alleged police violence and arrests of participating protesters.

The mass farmers protests seen in the Netherlands are due to their outrage over new government regulations that will force them to reduce their nitrogen fertiliser compounds, leading to a reduced number of their livestock, ultimately causing bankruptcy in family-owned businesses.

The farmers protests have since been seen in Poland, Italy, and Spain, after strikes in the Netherlands have led to many supermarkets running out of food, as the anti-government movement continues.

