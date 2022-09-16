By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 11:28

WATCH: Huge fire breaks out in high rise Telecom building in Changsha China Credit: Twitter @Xinyan_Huang

A huge fire has reportedly broken out in a high rise Telecom building in Changsha, China, as reported on Friday, September 16.

Video footage of the huge fire in the high rise Telecom building in Changsha, China, was shared on Twitter:

According to initial reports by Chinese-state affiliated media People’s Daily app, the fire has been brought under control by firefighters who rushed to the scene.

The exact number of victims, is currently unknown, but the number is feared to be in the hundreds.

The news of a fire in Changsha, China follows reports of a huge fire that broke out at Kola MMC nickel refinery in Russia’s Monchergorsk, Murmansk region, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

