By Joshua Manning • 16 September 2022 • 11:28
WATCH: Huge fire breaks out in high rise Telecom building in Changsha China Credit: Twitter @Xinyan_Huang
Video footage of the huge fire in the high rise Telecom building in Changsha, China, was shared on Twitter:
“Building of #ChinaTelecom in #Changsha on fire.”
“Just received this from my friends in Changsha. Huge fire over there. #changsha #china #fire
@WhatsOnWeibo”
“#fire in #changsha #china
Crazy facade fire in Changsha, China 🔥🔥🔥”
“On the afternoon of September 16, a #China Telecom building in #Changsha caught fire.”
“A big fire engulfed a high-rise building in #Changsha, Central China’s Hunan Province, videos that went viral online showed. Firefighters and emergency rescuers have arrived on the scene, and no casualties have been reported so far: CCTV.#长沙电信大楼起火”
“A huge #blaze broke out in a highrise building in #Changsha, Central China’s Hunan Province on Friday. The fire has been brought under control by firefighters who rushed to the scene but casualties remain unknown.”
According to initial reports by Chinese-state affiliated media People’s Daily app, the fire has been brought under control by firefighters who rushed to the scene.
The exact number of victims, is currently unknown, but the number is feared to be in the hundreds.
The news of a fire in Changsha, China follows reports of a huge fire that broke out at Kola MMC nickel refinery in Russia’s Monchergorsk, Murmansk region, as reported on Wednesday, September 14.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
