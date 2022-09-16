By Matthew Roscoe • 16 September 2022 • 18:39

West and East Akhmat battalions join allied forces in Donbas says Chechen's Kadyrov. Image: Ramzan Kadyrov/Telegram

CHECHEN leader Ramzan Kadyrov has announced that “West-Akhmat” and “East-Akhmat” battalions have joined allied forces in the Donbas region.

Taking to his Telegram channel on Friday, September 16, Kadyrov said: “The soldiers of the West-Akhmat and East-Akhmat battalions, along with their experienced commanders, joined the huge number of allied forces in the Donbas.”

“They have modern technology and advanced weapons at their disposal,” he said.

“Of course, the main weapon of our guys has always been and remains high morale that no enemy can break. And this means that the vile and vile in all its manifestations, the Nazi evil spirits will collide with the firm will of the soldiers of the Chechen special forces.”

He added: “The fate of Bandera’s henchmen, who terrorised the civilian population of Donbass, is unenviable since impartial, selfless and excellent fighters took up the matter.

“They are ready to roll over all the positions of the enemy, sweeping away any threat to the integrity of our great power and the fraternal people on their way. I am sure that each of them is capable of turning the tide of battle in a critical area.”

“I wish good luck to our guys in fulfilling a noble mission! I am convinced that in the face of these valiant defenders, people suffering from nationalist oppression will see their saviours.

“I’m proud of them! Forward to the victory! AHMAT-POWER!”

Yesterday, the Chechen leader bragged that his troops now have total control of the Zaporizhzhya region.

On Thursday, September 15, Radman Kadyrov said: “All strategic positions occupied in the Zaporizhzhya region are under the strict control of the Akhmat special forces.

“This is reported by my dear BROTHER, the commander of the OMON ‘Akhmat-Grozny’ of the UFSVNG of the Russian Federation for the Chechen Republic Anzor Bisayev.”