BREAKING: Explosions reported in Russian-occupied city of Kherson in Ukraine

17 September 2022

Explosions reported in Russian-occupied city of Kherson in Ukraine

The Russian-occupied city of Kherson is reportedly the scene of heavy fighting as Ukrainian forces close in.

There are confirmed reports this evening, Saturday, September 17, of explosions being heard in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson. Ukrainian forces are thought to be encroaching ever-nearer to the city that is currently defended by Russian troops.

According to the independent freelance journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis, multiple local sources have confirmed military activity in and around the city. It is not clear whether the Ukrainian military has entered the city limits or if it might be an insurrection by the local residents against the occupiers.

Sotiri’s sources told him they had heard the sound of gunfire and grenades exploding in various parts of the city.

#Breaking: Update – Confirmed by multiple locals in the city of #Kherson in #Ukraine, they say #Russia{n occupied troops started shooting heavy at multiple targets around and in the city, would there be an armed civilian insurrection, or is the UKR Army closing in their positions pic.twitter.com/e1NOfRdOFv — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) September 17, 2022

#Update: Just in – More video footages coming out from the city of #Kherson, #Ukraine, showing you #Russia{n armored vehicles shooting at targets, at who are they shooting yet is still not clear. pic.twitter.com/iMyXsDjArR — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) September 17, 2022

Video footage uploaded on social media shows Russian troops in armoured vehicles reacting and firing at as-yet-unknown targets.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

