HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Explosions reported in Russian-occupied city of Kherson in Ukraine

By Chris King • 17 September 2022 • 20:48

Explosions reported in Russian-occupied city of Kherson in Ukraine

The Russian-occupied city of Kherson is reportedly the scene of heavy fighting as Ukrainian forces close in.

 

There are confirmed reports this evening, Saturday, September 17, of explosions being heard in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson. Ukrainian forces are thought to be encroaching ever-nearer to the city that is currently defended by Russian troops.

According to the independent freelance journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis, multiple local sources have confirmed military activity in and around the city. It is not clear whether the Ukrainian military has entered the city limits or if it might be an insurrection by the local residents against the occupiers.

Sotiri’s sources told him they had heard the sound of gunfire and grenades exploding in various parts of the city.

Video footage uploaded on social media shows Russian troops in armoured vehicles reacting and firing at as-yet-unknown targets.

This is a breaking news story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading