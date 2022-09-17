By Chris King • 17 September 2022 • 0:29

Incident in Westminster Hall where Queen's coffin lies in state

An incident occurred in Westminster Hall in London involving a member of the public rushing at the Queen’s coffin.

An incident occurred this evening, Friday, September 16, in Westminster Hall in London. A member of the public allegedly appeared to attempt to rush at the Queen’s coffin and catafalque but was quickly taken down to the floor by the police officers who were standing guard.

The individual was immediately removed from the hall but the sudden commotion left mourners understandably looking on in a state of shock. Long queues of people have been making their way through the Hall all day long, getting a final look at the coffin of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and pay their last respects as the late monarch lies in state.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Around 22:00hrs officers from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command detained a man in Westminster Hall following a disturbance. He was arrested for an offence under the Public Order Act and is currently in custody”, as reported by itv.com.

Earlier this evening, King Charles III had led his three siblings in the historical Vigil of the Princes. Accompanied by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and prince Edward they stood silently guarding their mother’s coffin for 15 minutes.

