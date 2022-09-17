HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
BREAKING: Strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

By Chris King • 17 September 2022 • 18:10

Strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

Taiwan has been hit by a strong earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.

 

A strong earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Taiwan today, Saturday, September 17, at 9:41pm local time. There are no immediate reports of casualties or of any damage to structures, and no power outages have been mentioned either.

According to data from the Taiwan weather bureau, the quake’s epicentre was 35.8km north of the Taitung County Government offices, at a depth of 7.3km (4.5 miles). No tsunami warning has been issued so far.

The tremor was so powerful that it was felt by the Geological Service station in Vasula, in Tartu county, Estonia.

According to the Taipei publication, Straits Times, the official Central News Agency showed an image of bottles in a shop in Taitung that had been shaken off their shelves. They also reported April Yao, the Taitung county commissioner saying that the tremor was ‘extremely strong’ on her Facebook page.

