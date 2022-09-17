By Chris King • 17 September 2022 • 18:10

Strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

Taiwan has been hit by a strong earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.

A strong earthquake measuring 6.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Taiwan today, Saturday, September 17, at 9:41pm local time. There are no immediate reports of casualties or of any damage to structures, and no power outages have been mentioned either.

According to data from the Taiwan weather bureau, the quake’s epicentre was 35.8km north of the Taitung County Government offices, at a depth of 7.3km (4.5 miles). No tsunami warning has been issued so far.

The tremor was so powerful that it was felt by the Geological Service station in Vasula, in Tartu county, Estonia.

P-waves from the Taiwan quake just arrived in Estonia. Above: My Raspberry Shake

Below: Estonian Geological Service's station in Vasula pic.twitter.com/wzdVfxslJn — Tarmo Tanilsoo 🇪🇪🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@es5nhc) September 17, 2022

The epicenter is in the Southeast of #Taiwan but I felt this #earthquake very clearly in my apartment in #Taipei. The place was rocking for about half a minute or so. https://t.co/ewAPqxPuNq — Patrick Zoll (@PZoll) September 17, 2022

According to the Taipei publication, Straits Times, the official Central News Agency showed an image of bottles in a shop in Taitung that had been shaken off their shelves. They also reported April Yao, the Taitung county commissioner saying that the tremor was ‘extremely strong’ on her Facebook page.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.