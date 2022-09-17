BREAKING: Tajik military fires missiles at Batken airport in Kyrgyzstan

By Chris King • 17 September 2022 • 20:16

Tajik military fires missiles at Batken airport in Kyrgyzstan

Batken airport in Kyrgyzstan is reportedly under fire from a Tajik MLRS system.

Despite a state of alarm being declared in Kyrgyzstan, it is reported that this evening, Saturday, September 17, Tajik forces have again crossed the border. An MLRS system is believed to be firing missiles towards the airport of Batken.

Both sides had been respecting the cease-fire until now after clashes erupted yesterday morning, Friday, September 16. President Zhaparov earlier swore that his government would not give up a single metre of Kyrgyz land.

#Breaking: Just in – Reports that the forces of #Tajikistan is using a MLRS sytem towards the airport of #Batken in #Kyrgyzstan. pic.twitter.com/UkP4NuUjxR — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) September 17, 2022

Heavy clashes this morning between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the border area. pic.twitter.com/u6Mqa2Qa6N — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@tinso_ww) September 16, 2022

This is breaking news, we will try to keep you updated as soon as more information becomes available, thank you.

