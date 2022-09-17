Campaign ensures that all Cuevas del Almanzora (Almeria) pets are microchipped

By Linda Hall • 17 September 2022 • 15:55

MICROCHIP CAMPAIGN: All Cuevas pets must be microchipped Photo credit: Pixabay/ozvathcsilla

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA is reminding residents of the need to microchip their pets.

The town hall’s Por Ellos, por Ti, ningun perro sin Microchip (For Them, for You, no dog without a Microchip) campaign aims to regularise the situation of animals whose documentation is not in order, explained Health councillor Ana Mari Castro.

Policia Local officers have been present on Cuevas streets since September 19, telling owners that it is obligatory to microchip their dogs once they are three months old or 15 days after they have been adopted or otherwise acquired. They should then register them on the municipality’s census of animals.

Failure to do so could result in a fine of between €60 and €600.

Dogs should be kept on the leash in public places and muzzled if belonging to a potentially dangerous breed, officers are telling owners, while warning that they could be fined for not clearing away their pet’s faeces.

