Claims that the Rambla streambed in Albox (Almeria) needs urgent repairs

By Linda Hall • 17 September 2022 • 16:42

ALBOX RAMBLA: PSOE party complained of potholes and cracks Photo credit: PSOE ALBOX

THE PSOE opposition party in Albox called on the mayor to remedy the “ruinous state” of the Rambla streambed.

Lamenting “neglect” on the part of the town hall, a spokesman for the local party asked Francisco Torrecillas, Albox mayor, to use his power – “or ask those who have it” – to repair “a fundamental space” in the lives of Albox residents and visitors.

“There are numerous potholes and cracks in the Rambla’s bed caused by rainfall or vehicles although the town hall has done nothing to fill them,” a party statement said.

“We aren’t interested in the town hall’s issues with the Environment delegation to Almeria or its legal procedures,” it continued. “What we want is for the town hall to put an end to our Rambla’s ruinous state.”

The statement also pointed out that the town hall announced plans last May to use artificial gravel to repair the Rambla but had not yet taken action.

