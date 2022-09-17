Covid data in Spain show a drop in the incidence rate and in ICU occupancy

The Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies in Spain published its twice-weekly Covid data this Friday, September 16. Since last Tuesday, September 13, a total of 10,760 new infections and 446 deaths have been registered.

This is a surprisingly high figure considering that last Tuesday only 7,173 cases were reported compared to the previous Tuesday, that is, in one week, and 65 deaths.

Despite these numbers, the actual accumulated incidence rate in people over 60 years of age has decreased slightly again. It currently stands at just over 129 per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 130.14 points on Tuesday, September 13.

You can see the light at the end of the tunnel”, said the head of the World Health Organisation earlier this week, suggesting that the end of the pandemic is closer.

Now, the WHO insists that the objective is to stop the appearance of new variants: “It has already been shown that the more the virus circulates, the more opportunities there are for it to mutate. We hope that there will be no new waves of infection, so there is still a long way to go”.

Hospital pressure, both on the ward and in the ICU, has also been reduced, despite the reported increase in the notification of accumulated cases. The total number of patients currently admitted for COVID-19 has dropped to 2,455 (147 fewer people), and ICU occupancy has also dropped to 146 patients (compared to 169 last Tuesday).

The greatest saturation of patients in the Intensive Care Units occurs in Catalonia, Madrid, and the Valencian Community.

From the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 until now, the number of deaths in Spain has exceeded 100,000 cases. In total, 113,725 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19.

