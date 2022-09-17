Derek McGraw Ferguson wanted by Spanish Police – do you know his whereabouts

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 September 2022 • 12:52
Derek McGraw Ferguson - Image National Police Spain
The request was issued on Saturday, September 17 and was accompanied by a warning that the man Derek McGraw Ferguson was dangerous.
Police say Ferguson could be armed and should not be approached, but that anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact the police immediately on 091, 112 or via the Alertcops app.
He is said to be 1.55 metres tall and is covered in tattoos.
🔴SE BUSCA🔴
❗RT para ayudar a su captura❗
🔷Derek Mcgraw Ferguson (Reino Unido, 58)
🔸Buscado por #Homicidio
🔸Es peligroso y podría encontrarse armado
Si tienes información sobre el⤵
📩[email protected]📲091 pic.twitter.com/u9TFntq8Zk
— Policía Nacional (@policia) September 17, 2022
🔴SE BUSCA🔴
❗RT para ayudar a su captura❗
🔷Derek Mcgraw Ferguson (Reino Unido, 58)
🔸Buscado por #Homicidio
🔸Es peligroso y podría encontrarse armado
Si tienes información sobre el⤵
📩[email protected]📲091 pic.twitter.com/u9TFntq8Zk
— Policía Nacional (@policia) September 17, 2022
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.