HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
Trending:

Derek McGraw Ferguson wanted by Spanish Police – do you know his whereabouts

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 September 2022 • 12:52

Derek McGraw Ferguson - Image National Police Spain

The Spanish National Police have issued a request for help in locating a British man wanted on homicide charges.

The request was issued on Saturday, September 17 and was accompanied by a warning that the man Derek McGraw Ferguson was dangerous.

Police say Ferguson could be armed and should not be approached, but that anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact the police immediately on 091, 112 or via the Alertcops app.

He is said to be 1.55 metres tall and is covered in tattoos.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading