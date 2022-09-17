Derek McGraw Ferguson wanted by Spanish Police – do you know his whereabouts

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 September 2022 • 12:52

Derek McGraw Ferguson - Image National Police Spain

The Spanish National Police have issued a request for help in locating a British man wanted on homicide charges.

The request was issued on Saturday, September 17 and was accompanied by a warning that the man Derek McGraw Ferguson was dangerous.

Police say Ferguson could be armed and should not be approached, but that anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact the police immediately on 091, 112 or via the Alertcops app.

He is said to be 1.55 metres tall and is covered in tattoos.

🔴SE BUSCA🔴 ❗RT para ayudar a su captura❗ 🔷Derek Mcgraw Ferguson (Reino Unido, 58) 🔸Buscado por #Homicidio 🔸Es peligroso y podría encontrarse armado Si tienes información sobre el⤵ 📩[email protected]

📲091 pic.twitter.com/u9TFntq8Zk — Policía Nacional (@policia) September 17, 2022

