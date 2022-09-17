Extreme weather warning issued for coastal regions in the Valencian Community

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 September 2022 • 15:00
Heavy rain - Image Mr Twister/shutterstock.com
The warning issued on Saturday, September 17 reflects a yellow weather alert for Valencia and Castellon de la Plana and the Balearics. Heavy rains are expected to cause some flooding following the dry summer.
Sunday’s forecast upgrades the warning for Castellond e la Plana to an Orange alert with a very high probability of heavy rain and flooding. The forecast also includes a yellow alert for the Alicante region where low-lying flat ground could see flooding.
17/09 11:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por lluvias en C. Valenciana. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/8qVmJoUFoM https://t.co/QkMc44L3p4
— AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) September 17, 2022
Authorities are warning residents to take extra care and to limit journeys where possible.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
