French air traffic controllers announce three more days of strike action

By Chris King • 17 September 2022 • 1:39

Image of an airport flight display board. Credit: Mimadeo/Shutterstock.com

Three more days of strike action have been announced by French air traffic controllers.

To add more misery to people’s travel plans, three more days of strike action have been called by France’s union of air traffic controllers (SNCTA), for later this month. In reality, this latest move means that one in two flights in France will be cancelled.

On Friday, September 16 the Direction generale de l’Aviation civile (DGAC) union called on French airlines to cancel flights for 24 hours from 6am. At least 50 per cent of all routes in and out of French airports were subsequently cancelled in what the union said was done to avoid disruption.

In line with the union’s request, at least 55 per cent of Air France flights were suspended on Friday 16. Around 10 per cent of the airline’s long-haul flights were also cancelled. “The company regrets this action, which will have significant consequences for customers”, said a statement from the French carrier.

Air traffic controllers in France are striking over wages and the ongoing problem of staff shortages. Their next round of industrial action is planned for Wednesday, September 28, through to Friday, September 30.

September 29 could be a chaotic day as the strike coincides with similar action on the same date called by the Confederation generale du travail, France’s labour union, as reported by connexionfrance.com.

