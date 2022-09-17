It’s back – Germany’s Oktoberfest returns after 2-year COVID19 break

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 September 2022 • 15:49

Munich's Oktoberfest - Image Rawf8/shutterstock.com

It’s back – Germany’s Oktoberfest much to the delight of locals, a celebration that brings more than six million visitors annually making it the largest in the world.

Re-opening on Saturday, September 17 revellers were seen running to get their seats before the famous three knocks of a hammer and the traditional cry of “O’zapft is” — “It’s tapped”.

This year’s event was opened by Mayor Dieter Reiter who inserted the tap into the first keg, officially opening festivities.

Reiter told news agency Associated Press that the decision to reopen was a good one, a view echoed by Bavarian Governor Markus Soeder. He said: “I’m glad that we can finally celebrate together.

“There are many who say, ‘Can we, can we not? Is it appropriate now?’ I just want to say one thing: We have two or three difficult years behind us, no one knows exactly what this winter will be like, and we need joie de vivre and strength.”

Revellers were seen rushing to get the best seats three hours before the official start of the event, many dressed in traditional garb and keen for some respite from the bad news that has plagued the country this year.

Cost pressures have, however, seen the prices rise substantially with a one-litre (two pint) mug costing from €12.60 to €13.80. That’s an increase of around 15 per cent according to the festival’s official home page.

But beer lovers aren’t deterred with the 187th edition of the event, which runs through to October 3, packed to the rafters.

Authorities are expecting an uptick in COVID19 infections but say at the same time, they are not seeing pressure on the health system. Precautions are being taken with particular care given when it comes to the vulnerable.

The return of Germany’s Oktoberfest, yes it’s back, will help to raise the mood in the country as it will to bring much-needed tourist dollars from elsewhere.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.