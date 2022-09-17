One of Belgium’s most-wanted fugitives arrested in Malaga municipality of Mijas

By Chris King • 17 September 2022 • 17:44

Image of a National Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.

National Police officers in the Malaga municipality of Mijas have arrested one of Belgium’s most-wanted fugitives.

As reported today, Saturday, September 17, in a statement, National Police officers in the Malaga municipality of Mijas have arrested one of the most-wanted fugitives from Belgium.

The 40-year-old criminal had a valid European arrest and surrender warrant (OEDE) out in his name. It had been issued by the Belgian authorities for the crime of drug trafficking, as well as of belonging to a criminal organisation.

After being sentenced to eight years in prison, the detainee allegedly fled to Spain to avoid going to prison. He was listed in the Enfast network as one of the Belgian country’s most wanted fugitives. The Belgian authorities then proceeded to request an OEDE to serve the said sentence.

He was allegedly involved in operating a business network dedicated to the transport of goods and people. This network to which the now detainee belonged is suspected of distributing narcotic substances – including cocaine and heroin- to different European countries.

In 2011 he was suspected of being responsible for the transport of 172.80 kilograms of cocaine. Later, in 2013, he was convicted of belonging to a criminal organisation that shipped more than 1,000 kilograms of heroin.

His arrest took place at around 6:15pm on August 30, in Mijas. This person adopted important security measures to avoid being located, even going so far as to use false documentation according to the police, as reported by malagahoy.es.

