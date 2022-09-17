Ready for the Mojacar FaXtor (Almeria) Grand Final on September 24

By Linda Hall • 17 September 2022 • 15:18

MOJACAR FAXTOR: Grand Final on September 24 Photo credit: Pixabay/Jordi

THE Mojacar FaXtor semi-final on September 9 commenced with 14 hopefuls and their supporters packed into Valery Sports Bar in Mojacar.

The evening nevertheless had a sombre start with a minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth II.

The 12 soloists and a double act entertained the 11 judges and audience alike until 11.30pm. Scores were tight with each act performing twice and their combined points determining the six acts going through to the Grand Final.

Congratulations go to Martyn McCormack, Ciara O’Leary, Chrissie Cremore and Stuart Drury (comedy duo), Maureen Groome, Vivienne Best and 13-year-old Molly Coveney

Another €326 was raised on the night, boosting the Ukrainian Refugee Relief fund, which now approaches €5,500.

“Special thanks to volunteer ticket sellers Karen Rushton, Sally Grant, Stephanie Chamberlain, Eunice Clarke and Liz,, Kay Francis and all who kindly gave up their time freely to make the evening a success,” said Mojacar FaXtor’s organiser Carol Newton.

The Grand Final will be held at the Miraflores Bar and Restaurant, Los Gallardos, at 7pm on September 24.

Together with Carol Newton’s head-shave in May, donations and other initiatives, the Mojacar FaXtor has grossed €6,306, which includes the €500 competitors prize money.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.