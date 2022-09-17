Violent clashes between Serbian police and protestors at EuroPride 2022 in Belgrade

By Chris King • 17 September 2022 • 21:39
Image from the Europride event in Belgrade, Serbia.
Credit: [email protected]
Violent clashes broke out this afternoon, Saturday, September 17, between Serbian police officers and anti-LGBT protestors at the Europride event in the country’s capital city of Belgrade.
Thousands of people joined an LGBTQ march to mark the end of EuroPride week, an event that is staged in a different European city each year. As violent clashes began, the police fired stun grenades to disperse the crowds, with demonstrators responding with lit torches.
An estimated 6,000 police officers had been deployed in Belgrade in an attempt to quell the threatened protests from far-right groups.
Prior to the EuroPride 2022 march, Ana Brnabic, the Serbian prime Minister, assured that the march would go ahead in the capital, but under the watch of a heavy police presence.
✊🇷🇸 ❌ 🏳️🌈 More anti-LGBT protesters attacking police in Belgrade during EuroPride… pic.twitter.com/RjuPI2Q4TU
— AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) September 17, 2022
WATCH: Police clashed with right-wing protesters in #Belgrade on Saturday as thousands of people joined an #LGBTQ march to mark the end of #EuroPride week, an event staged in a different European city each year. #Serbia pic.twitter.com/T1p67oCVIN
— BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 17, 2022
A tweet from MEP for the Midlands and North-West, Maria Walsh, praised the event’s organisers as well as the police:
At #EuroPride March in Belgrade. While a number of riot police filled the streets to keep any violence at bay, the Pride March was full of colour, music & love. Incredible work done by Goran & his team. Incredible work also by Police to keep the Pride March moving safely. 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/atmgAwcMHM
— Maria Walsh MEP (@MariaWalshEU) September 17, 2022
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
