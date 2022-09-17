WATCH – Red Bull Dolomitenmann the roughest relay in the world

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 September 2022 • 14:00

The hill run - Image Red Bull

The Red Bull Dolomitenmann is the world’s toughest relay and possibly the toughest men’s sporting competition.

The race on Saturday, September 17 was won in an amazing four hours six minutes and eight seconds, with the four-man team required to complete a 12km run up 2,000 metres up a mount before handing over to a paraglider who has to undertake two take-offs and landings over a five km course.

Next up is a mountain biker who has to complete a 19 km uphill ride before descending 13 km into a stadium where the final handover takes place. There a kayaker has to complete a six-kilometre gruelling course to the finish line.

WATCH: The Red Bull Dolomitenmann, a multisport relay event regarded as one of the world’s hardest, was held in Austria. The winning team – Kolland Topsport Professional – finished the race in 4 hours 6 minutes and 8 seconds pic.twitter.com/V5BYLSKQhD — Reuters (@Reuters) September 17, 2022

This year’s event was won the Kolland Topsport Professional team of Patrick Kipnengo, Chrigel Maurer, Hector-Leonardo Paez-Leon and Lukas Kubrican.

Second up and a little over two minutes behind were the ELK team of Francesco Puppi, Aaron Durogati, Andreas Seewald, Gerhard Schmid. In third place came a second Kooland Topsort team consisting of Henri Aymond, Martin Stofner, FabianRabensteiner, Martin Unterthurner.

In total 84 teams finished the course with six not finishing and four being disqualified.

Sponsored and organised by Red Bull, who are famous for their competitions, the Red Bull Dolomitenmann is fast earning itself a reputation for being the toughest in the world.

