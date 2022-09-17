Worker at Fuenlabrada bullring in Madrid dies after being gored by an escaped bull

By Chris King • 17 September 2022 • 23:23

Image of Fuenlabrada bullring in Madrid. Credit: [email protected]_n

An escaped bull gored a worker to death at the Fuenlabrada bullring in Madrid.

A worker at the Fuenlabrada bullring died when a bull jumped into the alley and gored him today, today, Saturday, September 17. This was reported on the Twitter profile of Noelia Nuñez, the PP candidate for Mayor of Fuenlabrada, and the regional deputy of the Madrid municipality.

According to her tweet, during the event that took place today in the local bullring, a bull jumped into the alley and charged at the worker and another man, who was injured.

“My condolences to the family and friends of the worker who has just died in the Fuenlabrada bullring after the bull jumped into the alley”, she wrote. In a subsequent post, Nuñez wished: “a speedy recovery to the man who was injured”, while hoping that “it is nothing serious”.

Mis condolencias a la familia y amigos del operario que acaba de fallecer en la plaza de toros de #Fuenlabrada después del toro que ha saltado al callejón.

Todo nuestro apoyo.

Descanse en paz. — Noelia Núñez (@noelia_n) September 17, 2022

Desear también una pronta recuperación al hombre que ha resultado herido y que no sea nada grave.

Todo nuestro apoyo — Noelia Núñez (@noelia_n) September 17, 2022

After the event, the Madrid council reported that “the bullfight scheduled for tonight in Fuenlabrada is suspended”, as reported by larazon.es.

ℹ️ Informamos que queda suspendida la corrida de toros prevista para esta noche en Fuenlabrada, tras el fallecimiento esta tarde de un trabajador de la plaza. — Ayuntamiento de Fuenlabrada (@AytoFuenlabrada) September 17, 2022

___________________________________________________________

