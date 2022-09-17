HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
Worker at Fuenlabrada bullring in Madrid dies after being gored by an escaped bull

By Chris King • 17 September 2022 • 23:23

Image of Fuenlabrada bullring in Madrid. Credit: [email protected]_n

An escaped bull gored a worker to death at the Fuenlabrada bullring in Madrid.

 

A worker at the Fuenlabrada bullring died when a bull jumped into the alley and gored him today, today, Saturday, September 17. This was reported on the Twitter profile of Noelia Nuñez, the PP candidate for Mayor of Fuenlabrada, and the regional deputy of the Madrid municipality.

According to her tweet, during the event that took place today in the local bullring, a bull jumped into the alley and charged at the worker and another man, who was injured.

“My condolences to the family and friends of the worker who has just died in the Fuenlabrada bullring after the bull jumped into the alley”, she wrote. In a subsequent post, Nuñez wished: “a speedy recovery to the man who was injured”, while hoping that “it is nothing serious”.

 

After the event, the Madrid council reported that “the bullfight scheduled for tonight in Fuenlabrada is suspended”, as reported by larazon.es.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

