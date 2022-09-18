21-year-old British girl left disfigured after broken bottle attack outside Ibiza airport

By Chris King • 18 September 2022 • 3:02

Image of the taxi rank at Ibiza airport in the Balearic islands. Credit: Google maps - Ron Metselaar

An attack with a broken bottle outside Es Codolar airport in Ibiza has left a 21-year-old British girl facially disfigured.

As reported on Saturday, September 17, a young British woman has been left disfigured after being slashed in the face with a broken bottle at the Balearic island airport of Ibiza. Guardia Civil officers from the San Antonio barracks subsequently located and arrested an individual suspected of carrying out the attack, according to periodicodeibiza.es.

Sources of the publication confirmed that the young man was detained last Tuesday, September 13. He was identified by his 21-year-old victim as the perpetrator of the vicious attack that occurred last Friday, September 9, at around 10:30pm, next to the taxi rank at the Es Codolar airport terminal.

It is believed that two young males had already been involved in arguments with other passengers during the flight to Ibiza. They allegedly got into an altercation with several people after exiting the arrivals area onto the taxi rank, which resulted in one of them slashing the girl’s face before both males fled the scene.

The British girl was reportedly transferred by ambulance to the Can Misses Emergency Department for the treatment of various facial injuries. According to Periodico de Ibiza, she suffered four deep wounds to her face. There has been no news about the second male who was involved in the altercations on the flight and then at the airport.

