A minute’s silence tonight as authorities advise not to join the queue

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 September 2022 • 14:55

The Queen's coffin Credit: Royal Family YouTube

The UK government has announced that a minute’s silence will be held at 8 pm (GMT) tonight Sunday, September 18 in memory of the Queen.

Big Ben’s bells will ring out to start the minute’s silence, as they will to mark the end. The bells will also ring out at minute intervals during the funeral, however, they will be muffled to reflect the sombre moment.

Queuing

The announcement comes as authorities say that anyone who is not already in the queue should not make their way to Westminster Hall, as it is very unlikely they will make it into the building before the doors are closed. To prepare for the funeral, the doors will close at 6:30 am on Monday.

Authorities have also once again told people to take the necessary precautions to ensure their own safety if they are either in the queue or intend making their way to Westminster to see the funeral procession. Some 260 people have needed medical care and nine remain in hospital, whilst another 200 who have attended the various ceremonial areas have required medical attention.

In terms of tomorrow’s events the schedule is as follows:

6:30 am – Westminster Hall doors close

10.44 am – The Queen’s coffin is moved to Westminster Abbey

11:00 am – the service begins

11:55 am – A two-minute silence will be held

12:15 am – A public procession will start with the coffin being moved to Wellington Arch via Broad Sanctuary, Parliament Square, Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, Horse Guards Road, The Mall and Constitution Hill

2:30 pm – The coffin will then be carried by the state hearse to Windsor

3;10 pm – The hearse arrives in Albert Road and will travel via Long Walk to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle

A private committal service will take place afterwards with the Queen being buried next to Prince Phillip.

Don’t forget the minute’s silence tonight, it is expected to bring the UK to a standstill.

