By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 16:27

Alicante obtains the title of Local Tourist Interest for six festivals. Image: Efetova Anna/Shutterstock.com

The Councilor for Fiestas, Manuel Jimenez, confirmed that: “These are celebrations that highlight the importance of customs and traditions to promote Alicante.”



On Friday, September 16, Alicante learned that it had achieved the title of Local Tourist Interest after the General Directorate of Tourism of the Valencian Government analyzed the dossier on six individual celebrations.

Manuel Jimenez, Councilor for Festivals, confirmed that: “We are very pleased to learn of the award of this title.”

The six festivals are:

Porrate de San Anton

Cruces de Mayo de Santa Cruz

Patron Saint Festivities of the island of Tabarca

San Gabriel

San Roque

Raval Roig

