Alicante obtains the title of Local Tourist Interest for six festivals

By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 16:27

Alicante obtains the title of Local Tourist Interest for six festivals. Image: Efetova Anna/Shutterstock.com

The Councilor for Fiestas, Manuel Jimenez, confirmed that: “These are celebrations that highlight the importance of customs and traditions to promote Alicante.”

 

On Friday, September 16, Alicante learned that it had achieved the title of Local Tourist Interest after the General Directorate of Tourism of the Valencian Government analyzed the dossier on six individual celebrations.

Manuel Jimenez, Councilor for Festivals, confirmed that: “We are very pleased to learn of the award of this title.”

The six festivals are:

  • Porrate de San Anton
  • Cruces de Mayo de Santa Cruz
  • Patron Saint Festivities of the island of Tabarca
  • San Gabriel
  • San Roque
  • Raval Roig

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

