At least three dead after two light aircraft collide over Boulder County in Colorado

By Chris King • 18 September 2022 • 5:27
Image of a Cessna 172S Skyhawk.
Credit: Wikipedia - By Peter Bakema - Gallery page https://www.jetphotos.com/photo/6817606Photo https://cdn.jetphotos.com/full/1/71141_1270215475.jpg, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=29076649
At least three people died on Saturday, September 17, when two light aircraft were involved in a mid-air collision over Boulder County in Colorado. According to Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the two planes crashed in separate locations.
Local authorities said the wreckage of one aircraft was found in a field in the area of 95th and Niwot. The second plane was found on the north side of Niwot Road.
JUST IN: Three people were killed on Saturday when two small planes collided midair over Boulder County, #Colorado, crashing into an open field and leaving two separate crash sites, local authorities said. #Planecrash pic.twitter.com/zrGCZUp8nq
— BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 18, 2022
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the two small planes collided just before 9am local time, near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont. A single-engined Cessna 172 had two passengers on board. The second plane was identified by the FAA as a Sonex Xenos. Boulder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed both passengers died on impact.
The number of occupants has not yet been confirmed by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said the FAA. BCSO though confirmed that at least one passenger was confirmed dead by first responders at the crash site, as reported by edition.cnn.com.
