By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 17:58

Benejuzar hosts the exhibition 'Recuerdos Pilaricos'. Image: Benejuzar Town Hall

The exhibition will include unpublished photographs of the festivities of the Virgen del Pilar.



The Eloy García Lopez Auditorium is hosting the exhibition ‘Memories of Pilar’ ‘Recuerdos Pilaricos’ from September 16 until October 16.

The exhibition is in honour of the fiestas of the Virgen del Pilar that have been and still are celebrated in the town.

The exhibition has been made possible thanks to the collaboration of the residents of Benejuzar.

In total, more than 400 photographs have been collected, some of them unpublished about floats, dances and photos of the Virgen del Pilar.

The Mayor for Benejuzar, Rosa Garcia, confirmed that “this exhibition is a collection of 83 years of history that accumulate the festivities of the Pilarica.”

Rosa added: “We want to continue to promote it and to recognize the value it has for all people who come to Benejuzar.”

