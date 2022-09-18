By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 13:59

Benitatxell receives a grant of €501,465.69 for street lighting. Image: Benitatxell Town Hall

897 conventional light bulbs are to be replaced which is expected to achieve energy savings of 62 per cent.



Since 2020, more than €575,000 have been obtained in subsidies for the replacement of street lights and energy savings in El Poble Nou de Benitatxell.

The town is one step closer to energy efficiency which is one of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda.

In total €589,959.64 will be invested of which almost 85 per cent will be financed by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE).

The rest, €88,493.95, will have to be provided by the Town Council.

The works include not only the replacement of light bulbs with more efficient ones but also has the aim of reducing light pollution. It also includes the incorporation of remote management systems and the adaptation of control panels to comply with current regulations.

With the implementation of this project, it is estimated that energy savings of 62 per cent will be achieved with respect to current expenditure thereby avoiding jumps in the light panels due to energy overload.

