Brighton announce the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as new head coach

By Chris King • 18 September 2022 • 23:45

Image of Roberto de Zerbi. Credit: [email protected]

The former Shakhtar Donetsk coach Roberto De Zerbi has been announced as the new manager of Brighton.

Roberto De Zerbi has been announced today, Sunday, September 18, as the new head coach of Brighton on a four-year contract. The 43-year-old was previously in charge of Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk. In light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, De Zerbi decided to quit the post last July.

We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as the club’s new head coach! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/tNoNZfFaxQ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 18, 2022

Brighton were recently left managerless after Graham Potter took the vacant job at Premier League rivals, Chelsea, following Thomas Tuchel’s sacking.

De Zerbi previously looked after Palermo, Sassuolo, and Benevento in Italy, before taking the reins at Shakhtar. In 2021 he guided the team to victory in the Ukrainian Cup. He joins a rejuvenated Brighton who are currently in fourth spot in the Premiership following a brilliant start to the season.

🚨 Andrea Maldera is joining #BHAFC as a part of Roberto De Zerbi’s backroom staff. 🤝 Maldera was most recently a video analyst & tactical coach for Andriy Shevchenko with the Ukraine national team — Ukrainian media noted he was the brains behind the national side’s success. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GOZVZR96LI — Seagulls Central (@SeagullsCentral) September 18, 2022

Tony Bloom, the Seagulls’ owner-chairman said of their new appointment: “I am absolutely thrilled Roberto has agreed to become our new head coach. Roberto’s teams play an exciting and courageous brand of football, and I am confident his style and tactical approach will suit our existing squad superbly”.

🚨 Brighton owner-chairman Tony Bloom has spoken about the appointment of De Zerbi. 🗣 “I am absolutely thrilled Roberto has agreed to become our new head coach. I am confident his style and tactical approach will suit our existing #BHAFC squad superbly.” 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LzkxSEIVeJ — Seagulls Central (@SeagullsCentral) September 18, 2022

Brighton chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber has spoken about appointing Robert De Zerbi. 🤝 🗣“We feel Roberto is the ideal cultural & technical fit for #BHAFC, and the right person to continue the club’s progress and work with this outstanding group of players.” 🙌 pic.twitter.com/P6kU9ZBxYk — Seagulls Central (@SeagullsCentral) September 18, 2022

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty the Queen, the formal introduction of their new coach to the media will be delayed until Tuesday, September 20, said a statement on the club’s website.

As is always the case when a job is up for grabs, various managerial names had been touted in the media as potential candidates for the role. “We looked at a range of excellent candidates but Roberto was our number one choice from the start and the only person we spoke to”, commented Brighton’s deputy chairman Paul Barber.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.