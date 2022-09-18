HM Queen Elizabeth II 1926 - 2022 Close
Brighton announce the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as new head coach

By Chris King • 18 September 2022 • 23:45

Image of Roberto de Zerbi. Credit: [email protected]

The former Shakhtar Donetsk coach Roberto De Zerbi has been announced as the new manager of Brighton.

Roberto De Zerbi has been announced today, Sunday, September 18, as the new head coach of Brighton on a four-year contract. The 43-year-old was previously in charge of Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk. In light of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, De Zerbi decided to quit the post last July.

Brighton were recently left managerless after Graham Potter took the vacant job at Premier League rivals, Chelsea, following Thomas Tuchel’s sacking.

De Zerbi previously looked after Palermo, Sassuolo, and Benevento in Italy, before taking the reins at Shakhtar. In 2021 he guided the team to victory in the Ukrainian Cup. He joins a rejuvenated Brighton who are currently in fourth spot in the Premiership following a brilliant start to the season.

Tony Bloom, the Seagulls’ owner-chairman said of their new appointment: “I am absolutely thrilled Roberto has agreed to become our new head coach. Roberto’s teams play an exciting and courageous brand of football, and I am confident his style and tactical approach will suit our existing squad superbly”.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty the Queen, the formal introduction of their new coach to the media will be delayed until Tuesday, September 20, said a statement on the club’s website.

As is always the case when a job is up for grabs, various managerial names had been touted in the media as potential candidates for the role. “We looked at a range of excellent candidates but Roberto was our number one choice from the start and the only person we spoke to”, commented Brighton’s deputy chairman Paul Barber. 

