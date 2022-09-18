Deadly floods in Italy follow devastating drought and crop failures

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 September 2022 • 8:17

Senigalia floods - Image Vigil del Fuoco

Deadly floods in Italy have been caused by torrential rains overnight overwhelming roads, farms and towns.

With more rain expected today Sunday, September 18, emergency services are working flat out to rescue people, property, livestock and pets.

Marche in the centre of Italy received more than 30 centimetres (12 inches) of rain in a cloudburst on Friday killing at least 10 people, with many more missing.

#Marche #Italy🇮🇹- Several people missing and dozens of vehicles swept away from heavy rainfall and flooding around #Cantiano and #Sassoferrato within #Ancona province, reports of at least 6 people killed [📹@TgLa7] pic.twitter.com/UaSGzmZZke — CyclistAnons (@CyclistAnons) September 16, 2022

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys said that the heaviest rains fell in the mountainous region of Marche, where as much as 42 centimetres (16 inches) of rain have fallen since Friday.

The heavy showers sent waters gushing down the mountainside and into farms, towns and villages, with Cantiano’s mayor, Alessandro Piccini, saying “the historic centre is gone.” Local media say everything bars, pharmacies, shops and houses have been swept away.

Towns that have been badly hit include Ancona and Senigallia, where the town remains underwater.

It is understood around 700 emergency services personnel remain on site as they help to clear the waters and continue search and rescue operations.

The deadly floods in Italy follow a summer of extreme heat and drought, with climatologists saying that extreme heat conditions in the country have risen five-fold this summer. Forecasters also suggest that more extreme showers will become commonplace, along with hotter summers.

